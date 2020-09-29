Jacobs Selected for Design of Rock Island Connection (P2)

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by Metra to provide engineering and design services for the Rock Island Connection (P2), as part of the Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation Efficiency (CREATE) Program's 75th Street Corridor Improvement Project (75th St. CIP). Combined for logistic and environmental reasons, the 75th St. CIP is the CREATE Program's largest project and addresses Chicago's top congestion point.

When constructed as part of the 75th St. CIP, P2, a double-track flyover structure will help provide faster and more reliable service on the Metra SouthWest Service line, which frequently experiences freight interference, by routing this line to join the Metra Rock Island line on its own track. The SouthWest Service line Metra trains can then access LaSalle Street Station, allowing for additional passenger rail capacity at Union Station.

"What's important about this project is the opportunity to collaborate with nine Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) firms to make a positive impact in the 75th St. Corridor community," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Executive Vice President Ken Gilmartin. "Seven of the nine firms are based in Chicago, and together, we can create an extraordinary vision to revitalize the area – including infrastructure enhancements, aesthetics and landscape architecture in the impacted construction space, as well as critical, local workforce development opportunities."

"The team that Jacobs has assembled to complete the design work represents an exciting opportunity to involve a number of local DBE's in this important project," said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. "We hope these firms will leverage their experience working on the 75th St. CIP to secure future contracts and grow their capabilities."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

