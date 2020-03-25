Jacobs Selected to Design a Major London Infrastructure Project at Meridian Water

DALLAS, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been selected to provide technical design and planning advisory services to Enfield Council for the delivery of strategic infrastructure at Meridian Water, a $7.75 billion (£6bn), 20-year regeneration program in Upper Edmonton, in the London Borough of Enfield, North London.

Drawing on experience creating exceptional spaces across the world, Jacobs is providing multidisciplinary design and consultancy, including environmental, land quality and water catchment management services. Jacobs' team of planners, architects, designers and other specialists will work closely with Avison Young, East, Knight Architects, Sound Diplomacy and Waugh Thistleton to support Enfield Council and Meridian Water in their role as master developer. Under its new partnership with Simetrica, Jacobs will provide social value measurement and other capabilities to support Enfield's pursuit of inclusive growth opportunities.

"Enfield Council has a clear vision to create a truly special new part of London – a place for people and businesses to thrive in an environment which welcomes surrounding communities," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa Donald Morrison. "This is an exciting opportunity to support Enfield in devising smart, connected employment space, housing, park and public areas that are more responsive to the needs of the community."

Led by the council, the project will build world-class public spaces and community facilities, together with 10,000 new mixed-tenure homes (50% of which are affordable) next to the Lee Valley Regional Park to support growth in Enfield and London and provide opportunity for the community. The area will be linked by a new boulevard, connecting the recently opened train station and a series of mixed-use spaces to shape one cohesive neighborhood.

"Significant progress continues to be made at Meridian Water as we move forward with our transformational plans for this part of the borough," said Enfield Council's Leader, Councillor Nesil Caliskan. "Major developments need significant infrastructure and we always knew that early delivery of the infrastructure was vital to delivering our ultimate vision of Meridian Water – a project that will primarily benefit local people and deliver lasting benefits for them.

"We are delighted that Jacobs will help us deliver a world class development and enable us to deliver exceptional infrastructure across this development.

"This announcement is vital because providing better transport links and infrastructure opens up opportunities for local people by providing greater access to jobs and opportunities that are further afield, therefore improving their life chances."

Jacobs will also create a collaborative digital working environment to support integrated client/project team working and bring together a diverse range of datasets, to enable testing of the master plan as it evolves in the coming years.

Watch Meridian Water CGI Flythrough.

Simetrica is the global leader in the field of social value measurement, business ethics and the application of wellbeing and quality of life analysis to policy and project assessment. Simetrica leads work in these fields for several OECD governments and has helped international organizations and the private and not-for-profit sectors assess and demonstrate their social impact and make better policy and investment decisions.

