Jacobs Solutions Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $135.65 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $134.03 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $212.49 million or $1.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $3.80 billion from $3.38 billion last year.

Jacobs Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $135.65 Mln. vs. $134.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.06 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q1): $3.80 Bln vs. $3.38 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.20 to $7.50