21.11.2022 13:05:03
Jacobs Solutions Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $225.21 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $43.14 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $231.60 million or $1.80 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $3.88 billion from $3.59 billion last year.
Jacobs Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $225.21 Mln. vs. $43.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.75 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.77 -Revenue (Q4): $3.88 Bln vs. $3.59 Bln last year.
