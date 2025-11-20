Jacobs Engineering Group Aktie

Jacobs Engineering Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 864215 / ISIN: US4698141078

20.11.2025 13:10:28

Jacobs Solutions Q4 Earnings Up; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), a technical professional services company, on Thursday reported net income declined in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net earnings attributable to the company from continuing operations decreased to $138.04 million from $309.30 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $1.05versus $2.38 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net earnings from continuing operations rose to $209.44 million from $170.48 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.75 versus $1.37 last year.

Operating profit jumped to $211.55 million from $196.21 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $4.15 billion from $2.96 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted revenue increased to $2.24 billion from $2.12 billion in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company expected fiscal 2026 adjusted revenue to grow 6% to 10% over fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EPS is expected to range from $6.90 to $7.30 for the fiscal year 2026.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to range from 14.4% to 14.7% for the fiscal year 2026.

In the pre-market trading, Jacobs Solutions is 3.29% higher at $149.90 on the New York Stock Exchange.

