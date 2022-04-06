Jacobs to Enhance Decarbonization of Water Treatment Process for Singapore's PUB

New facilities to boost waste treatment and maximize energy and resource recovery



DALLAS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was appointed by PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency, to provide professional engineering services for the development of the new greasy waste (GWTF) and food waste treatment facilities (FWTF) to maximize energy and resource recovery at the Changi Water Reclamation Plant (CWRP).

To be co-located with the CWRP, the new facilities will boost Singapore's waste treatment capabilities while harnessing synergies from co-digesting greasy waste, food waste and used water sludge – a by-product of the water reclamation process – to increase biogas yield. The additional biogas can be used for electricity generation to power CWRP, thereby reducing its carbon footprint.



Jacobs will provide preliminary and detailed design and engineering services for the new GWTF, as well as site supervision during construction, testing and commissioning of the project. Jacobs will also conduct the preliminary design study for the FWTF and will review additional modification works to the existing facilities at CWRP to support the co-digestion process.

"With the addition of treatment facilities at Changi and also Tuas, Singapore's greasy waste treatment capacity is expected to double by 2025," said Jacobs Asia Pacific & Middle East Senior Vice President and General Manager Keith Lawson. "The project will meet the nation's long-term needs and help decarbonize the water treatment process. We're excited to continue our partnership with PUB in delivering forward-looking technologies that bring climate response to the forefront of the water treatment process. And in the process, we are combining our knowledge, experience and lessons learned from both CWRP and Tuas Water Reclamation Plant to deliver the best outcome on this project."

When completed, the GWTF will treat up to 12,000 cubic meters of waste a month – the equivalent of over 75,000 barrels of oil product.

"By co-locating both waste treatment facilities with CWRP, PUB will be able to reap the synergies from processing both types of waste with used water sludge. This will boost PUB's quest to enhance water sustainability and contribute to a low-carbon future," said PUB Water Reclamation (Plants) Department Director Mr. Ooi Kian Eng.

