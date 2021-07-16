|
16.07.2021 19:19:00
Jacobs to Hold Its Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
DALLAS, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) plans to release its fiscal third quarter 2021 earnings results before market open on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, and will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET, during which management will make a presentation focusing on the company's results and operating trends.
Interested parties can listen to the conference call via a webcast and view accompanying slides at jacobs.com.
About Jacobs
At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.
For additional information contact:
Investors
Jonathan Doros, 817-239-3457
jonathan.doros@jacobs.com
Media
Marietta Hannigan, 214-920-8035
marietta.hannigan@jacobs.com
