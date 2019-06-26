Jaguar Boerne Features Inventory of Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar Models

BOERNE, Texas, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Jaguar brand promises an elite level of performance, luxury and class at every turn and Jaguar Boerne will help luxury car shoppers find a Jaguar to fit their budget. With an inventory of Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar models at the dealership, budget-minded luxury car shoppers will have the opportunity to save on a high-quality, pre-owned Jaguar without fear of a lemon after a vehicle meets the necessary requirements of the Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Program.

Potential owners who get behind the wheel of a Jaguar car or crossover expect nothing but the best and the Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Program will ensure that consumers who are in search of a pre-owned vehicle will enjoy those Jaguar-brand benefits. To qualify as a Certified Pre-Owned model, a used Jaguar model must pass a rigorous 165-point inspection by Jaguar-certified technicians that examines electrical and mechanical elements to ensure it meets strict standards. In addition to a detailed inspection, Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar entries are taken on a road test to ensure repairs have been done correctly and each model will include a vehicle history report that details, service history, mileage, ownership history and more.

To ensure that Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned cars and crossovers are protected, each model will come standard with a limited 7-year and 100,000-mile warranty that will cover a majority of repairs down the road. Jaguar 24-Hour Roadside Assistance is an added feature when luxury car shoppers choose a Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar. When the time comes to sell a Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar, the warranty is transferrable.

Luxury car shoppers who would like to learn more about Certified Pre-Owned Jaguar models available at Jaguar Boerne and the Jaguar Certified Pre-Owned Program can visit the dealership online at http://www.jaguarboerne.com. Individuals who prefer a more personal interaction can contact a dealership representative directly by calling 888-837-6117.

SOURCE Jaguar Boerne