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Jaguar Health Aktie

Jaguar Health für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PLYX / ISIN: US47010C4096

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14.04.2026 14:07:35

Jaguar Health Plans To Adopt AI Platform For Crofelemer In Treating Intestinal Failure

(RTTNews) - Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, announced plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) platforms for the advancement of Crofelemer in treating intestinal failure (IF) in adults and children.

The company plans to leverage AI for the development, commercialization, and healthcare delivery of IF treatments, including to patients with pediatric microvilus inclusion disease (MVID). MVID has been designated an orphan disease by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and currently has no alternative treatments.

An AI platform may be used to mine large datasets to find links between genetics, histopathology, and clinical manifestations of new therapies like crofelemer and facilitate FDA approval.

Crofelemer is approved by the FDA to relieve symptoms of diarrhea in HIV/AIDS patients taking antiretroviral therapy and is marketed under the brand name Mytesi.

JAGX closed Monday at $0.39, up 5.69%. In the premarket, shares are trading at $0.41, up 6.10%.

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