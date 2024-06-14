Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
14.06.2024 16:49:21

Jaguar Land Rover to spend £1m to help police stop car thefts

Funding for policing comes amid soaring insurance costs after Range Rovers were stolenJaguar Land Rover is planning to invest more than £1m to support UK police to fight car thefts and fund intelligence gathering.The luxury carmaker said the money would be used to target theft hotspots and provide police forces “with additional dedicated resources to respond to vehicle thefts across the country”. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian

