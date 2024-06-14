|
14.06.2024 16:49:21
Jaguar Land Rover to spend £1m to help police stop car thefts
Funding for policing comes amid soaring insurance costs after Range Rovers were stolenJaguar Land Rover is planning to invest more than £1m to support UK police to fight car thefts and fund intelligence gathering.The luxury carmaker said the money would be used to target theft hotspots and provide police forces “with additional dedicated resources to respond to vehicle thefts across the country”. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
