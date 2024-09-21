|
21.09.2024 15:47:28
Jahjaga: 'Blame should not be directed at the survivors, but at the perpetrators, who used rape as a weapon of war'
Former President of Kosovo Atifete Jahjaga has been advocating for the survivors of wartime sexual violence since her presidency. She speaks to DW about her fight to address and highlight this issue in Kosovo.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
