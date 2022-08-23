|
23.08.2022 15:00:00
Jake Bugg Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary Of Double-Platinum Self Titled Debut Album
Out October 14th, 2022
Special Deluxe Editions on 2LP Black Vinyl, Limited Edition 2LP, Gold Vinyl & 3CD
Listen To Previously Unreleased Track "It's True"
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's hard to believe that it's been ten years since Jake Buggreleased his extraordinary self- titled debut album. Released on October 15th, 2012, Jake introduced himself to the world and blew open the doors with an exquisite debut that rocketed to number one on the UK Album Chart, going on to sell over a million copies, bagging both a BRIT Award and Mercury Music Prize nomination. Since then he's become one of the UK's most prolific and established songwriters.
Fast forward ten years, with countless awards, record sales and sold out tours across the world, Jake is to celebrate the 10th Anniversary with the release of special deluxe editions of the album on 2LP black vinyl, Limited Edition 2LP, Gold Vinyl and a 3CD - out October 14th, 2022. Pre-order HERE.
'I can't believe it's been 10 years since album one," Jake said of the anniversary. "Time has flown so fast so it's been a real pleasure to go through the old unreleased tracks, videos and photographs and put this box set together. I love the end result and I hope you will too."
The set comes fully remastered at Abbey Road Studios with a second LP of two rare and fourteen previously unreleased tracks from Jake's early recording sessions from his personal archive.
The CD edition will feature the remastered album, sixteen unreleased bonus tracks including a Rick Rubin version of "Broken," and the full performance of his concert at the Royal Albert Hall from 2014, being made available physically and digitally for the first time. All formats will feature sleeve notes from Dean Jackson (BBC Radio Nottingham), who discovered Jake, and unseen images from Jake's photoshoot with Kevin Westenberg.
One of those previously unreleased tracks comes in the shape of "It's True" - a raw, emotional slice of acoustic, bass and drums. Listen here.
The celebrations also extend into live with Jake previously announcing a special hometown show at the Nottingham Arena on November 26th. Tickets HERE. This must-see show will feature Jake and his wonderful band perform his Number 1-selling, breakthrough debut album Jake Bugg in its entirety, as well as an acoustic set and an electric set showcasing songs from his four other studio albums: "Shangri La," "On My One," "Hearts That Strain" and his latest "Saturday Night, Sunday Morning." Special guests that have featured at various parts of his career, will also take part.
Last summer Jake released his latest album, the acclaimed Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, and saw the unveiling of a documentary on Brazilian footballing legend 'Ronaldinho,' which Jake wrote and performed the score for, offering even more proof of an artist very much still at the top of his game.
2LP
LP1 - Side A
LP1 - Side B
LP2 - Side C
LP2 - Side D
3CD
CD1
CD2
CD3
Pre-Order HERE
