JAKKS Pacific Aktie

JAKKS Pacific ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 920199 / ISIN: US47012E1064

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.11.2026 18:31:42

JAKKS Pacific Signs Distribution Deal With Alliance Entertainment For Anime, VTuber Products

(RTTNews) - Toy maker JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) announced on Tuesday that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (AENT) for its anime and VTuber product lines in North America, excluding mass retail.

Under the agreement, Alliance will distribute JAKKS' anime and VTuber products across North America through its retail, e-commerce and collectibles channels.

JAKKS said the partnership combines its anime product development and manufacturing capabilities with Alliance's distribution network and relationships with retailers, conventions and collector communities.

The agreement covers distribution rights in North America excluding mass retail, the company said.

Shares of JAKKS were down 0.79% at $35.28 on Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu JAKKS Pacific Inc.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu JAKKS Pacific Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp Registered Shs Class -A- 4,71 5,13% Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp Registered Shs Class -A-
JAKKS Pacific Inc. 0,71 -12,34% JAKKS Pacific Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Mittwochshandel freundlich -- DAX bleibt in Schlagdistanz zu Rekordhoch -- Mehrheitlich Gewinne in Asien - Hang Seng verliert gegen den Trend
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlebt einen freundlichen Handelstag. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kann ebenfalls Gewinne einfahren. In Fernost waren am Mittwoch mehrheitlich Gewinne zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen