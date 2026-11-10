JAKKS Pacific Aktie
WKN: 920199 / ISIN: US47012E1064
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10.11.2026 18:31:42
JAKKS Pacific Signs Distribution Deal With Alliance Entertainment For Anime, VTuber Products
(RTTNews) - Toy maker JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) announced on Tuesday that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (AENT) for its anime and VTuber product lines in North America, excluding mass retail.
Under the agreement, Alliance will distribute JAKKS' anime and VTuber products across North America through its retail, e-commerce and collectibles channels.
JAKKS said the partnership combines its anime product development and manufacturing capabilities with Alliance's distribution network and relationships with retailers, conventions and collector communities.
The agreement covers distribution rights in North America excluding mass retail, the company said.
Shares of JAKKS were down 0.79% at $35.28 on Nasdaq.
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|Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp Registered Shs Class -A-
|4,71
|5,13%
|JAKKS Pacific Inc.
|0,71
|-12,34%
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