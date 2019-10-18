Jalon Mobility Awards - Discover the Winners and Special Mentions of the First Edition!

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Tonight, in its first edition, the Jalon Mobility Awards recognized the work of twenty-some businesses that put smart and sustainable mobility at the heart of their projects. The awards were announced during an event hosted by journalist, presenter and producer Stéphan Bureau at the Gare Dalhousie in Montréal.

Winners and special mentions

Below is the list of winners and special mentions in each category. Details about the projects that got a special mention can be found in our event program, which you can download here: https://jalonmtl.org/prix-jalon/

Technological innovation

Winners (ex aequo):

Algolux (EOS — Autonomous Vision)

Software that can be embedded in any digital vision system. It delivers improvements in perception accuracy of 30% to 60%, helping autonomous vehicles better adapt to difficult conditions like snow and fog.

LeddarTech (Leddar Pixell)

Detection technology that provides complete coverage of blind spots on autonomous and non-autonomous heavy and commercial vehicles, improving road safety for everyone.

Special mention:

Orange Traffic (Intersect)

Collective and shared mobility

Winner:

Transit (Transit+)

With a unique functionality, the multimodal Transit+ route planner shows itineraries for everything from bike sharing to scooters to personal bicycles, the metro or train.

Special mentions:

Netlift, Réseau de transport de Longueuil, Société de transport de l'Outaouais

Start-up

Winner: Jakarto

High-definition mapping done with 4K cameras and high-precision LiDARs that can be integrated into autonomous vehicles to increase the safety and efficiency of their journeys.

Active mobility

Winner:

SmartHalo (SmartHalo 2)

A device that breathes life into the biking experience with unique features like a navigation system specifically designed for bikes, an anti-theft alarm, automatic lighting and smart tracking of performance metrics.

Special mention:

Cyclo Nord-Sud

Digital innovation

Winner:

Transit (Real-time forecast model)

A real-time forecast system for collective transport based on machine-learning technologies that have helped improve the precision of iBUS and STM forecasts.

Special mention:

Bureau du taxi de Montréal

Urban planning

Winner:

Société de transport du Saguenay (Ecomobility corridor)

A project that will connect the five key travel hubs in the sector. It includes the construction of multimodal stations, the acquisition of bikes and self-service vehicles and land use planning.

Urban logistics

Winner:

La Compagnie Électrique Lion (Lion 8)

An all-electric urban truck made entirely in Québec. The first of its kind in North America with a range of up to 400 kilometres.

Special mentions:

La roue libre, Livraison Vélo Montréal

Human experience

Winner:

Solon Collectif (LocoMotion)

A car, trailer, cargo bike and electric bike sharing program among neighbours. LocoMotion enables citizens to transform their mobility by creating ties of solidarity within their neighbourhood.

Special mentions:

OnRoule.org, Société logique

Prix Coup de pouce STM

Winner:

C2RO Cloud Robotics

Special mentions:

OnRoule.org, Solon Collectif, Vélo-Transit

Prix Coup de cœur du jury

Winners (ex aequo):

MRC de Memphrémagog

Société de transport de Laval

About Jalon

Jalon is a non-profit organization that helps accelerate the development of new technologies in intelligent and sustainable mobility. Through its involvement in various projects, it fosters the conditions required for the emergence of innovations and the testing of new adapted solutions that will shape the urban mobility of tomorrow.

THANK YOU TO OUR JALON MOBILITY AWARDS PARTNERS: Ville de Montréal, Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation, EY, STM, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Behaviour, IVÉO and Movin'On Connect.

