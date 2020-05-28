Jama Software Announces Jama Connect for Medical Device Development

PORTLAND, Ore., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software, the leading requirements management solution for building complex products and integrated systems, today introduced Jama Connect for medical device development, a new solution designed to help engineering teams better manage device requirements, risk and design control all on one powerful platform. The newest release makes regulatory submissions and audit preparations a straightforward process, speeding time-to-market deployment with no reduction in quality.

Evolving regulations in both the US and Europe, and the need to adhere closely, puts quality and compliance ahead of time-to-market for device manufacturers. In this continuously changing environment, engineering teams are under pressure to move quickly while simultaneously maintaining product quality and improving management processes along the way. Paired that with the fact that costs associated with recalls for a single device can be as much as $600 million, demonstrates just how vital it is that teams stay aligned. Jama Software, used by seven of the top 10 global medical device companies, recognizes these challenges and has been working closely with companies in the industry to offer an all-in-one solution. Jama Connect for Medical Device Development helps engineering teams get established quickly, allowing them to focus on product design, development, innovation, and helps to reduce the costs and effort involved in preparing for audits.

"Developers are balancing increased regulatory requirements with device development costs that lead to challenges across the production lifecycle," said Josh Turpen, Chief Product Officer at Jama Software. "We're excited to introduce our new solution designed specifically for medical device companies which will help ease the development process from the start. Jama Connect allows developers to hit the ground running with preconfigured templates and best practices built-in, saving product teams from the cumbersome and often frustrating process of filing paperwork."

Normally, products can undergo multi-month-long review cycles. However, technology, when properly leveraged, can reduce that review cycle by as much as 75%. Jama Connect for medical device development accelerates the development lifecycle with key features including:

Standard frameworks aligned to industry regulations ISO 13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820.30 and ISO 14971:2019

Export templates for the design history file (DHF) and risk management file

Best practices including procedure and configuration guides to manage design controls, verification and validation, risk management, and adhere to relevant FDA, ISO, IEC and EU regulations

Ease of onboarding to set developers up quickly with training and documentation aligned to industry regulations, while applying a proven systems engineering approach to product development

"Medical Devices have become increasingly complex and integrated systems. As a result, managing device requirements, conducting risk assessments and ensuring design control with spreadsheets and documents is no longer viable," said Daniel R. Matlis, President of Axendia, a leading life-science analyst firm. "Medical Device Manufacturers must leverage integrated platforms that enable them to focus on the introduction of innovative, high-quality products that improve patient outcomes while ensuring compliance to applicable regulatory requirements cost-effectively."

To learn more about Jama Software's expertise in communicating, tracking and testing requirements, visit jamasoftware.com/solutions/medical-device/.

About Jama Software

Jama Software provides the leading platform for requirements, risk, and test management. With Jama Connect and industry-focused services, teams building complex products, systems, and software improve cycle times, increase quality, reduce rework, and minimize effort proving compliance. Jama's growing customer base of more than 600 organizations includes companies representing the forefront of modern development in areas such as automotive, medical devices, financial services, industrial manufacturing, and aerospace.

