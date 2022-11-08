Jama Software® Receives SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation

Jama Software is the only vendor in the requirements management and traceability space that is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant both on the application layer and the data center offerings.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software®, the leading requirements management and traceability solution provider, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type 2 audit, performed by KirkpatrickPrice. This attestation provides evidence that Jama Software has a strong commitment to security and to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating that they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place.

A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization's information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA ( American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ). During the audit, a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Jama Software's controls to meet the standards for these criteria.

"We take great pride in being the first and only multi-tenant, pure-SaaS offering in our space. And now, with SOC 2 compliance, Jama Connect® customers have additional validation and confidence that they are getting unparalleled best-in-class security, business continuity, and can further mitigate risks and scale with compliance," said Marc Osofsky, Chief Executive Officer of Jama Software.

"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice."Jama Software delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Jama Software's controls."

If you wish to learn more about Jama Connect or start a free trial, please click here.

About Jama Software

Jama Software is focused on maximizing innovation success. Numerous firsts for humanity in fields such as fuel cells, electrification, space, autonomous vehicles, surgical robotics, and more all rely on Jama Connect® to minimize the risk of product failure, delays, cost overruns, compliance gaps, defects, and rework. Jama Connect uniquely creates Live Traceability™ through siloed development, test, and risk activities to provide end-to-end compliance, risk mitigation, and process improvement. Our rapidly growing customer base of more than 12.5 million users across 30 countries spans the automotive, medical device, life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing, financial services, and insurance industries. Visit us at jamasoftware.com.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and FERPA frameworks, as well as advanced-level penetration testing. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com.

Media Contact

Karrie Sundbom

Senior Director, Marketing, Jama Software

marketing@jamasoftware.com







View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jama-software-receives-soc-2-type-2-attestation-301668400.html

SOURCE Jama Software