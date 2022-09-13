Jamba and Revive Superfoods Have Blended Up a New Collaboration to Bring Jamba-Inspired Smoothie Kits to Fans Nationwide

Available in two chef-crafted flavors, Tropical Strawberry and Apple Matcha, Jamba fans can now enjoy ready-to-blend Jamba x Revive Superfood smoothie kits shipped directly to their door

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamba, the leader in on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, today announced a collaboration with Revive Superfoods for a match made in smoothie heaven. Jamba fans nationwide can now conveniently get their smoothie fix in a completely new way, with new Jamba x Revive Superfoods smoothie kits shipped directly to their door for the first time ever.

Available exclusively through Revive Superfoods, these ready-to-blend, pre-portioned smoothies have no added sugar and are packed with nutrients to help fuel the day. Smoothie lovers can enjoy the new Jamba x Revive Superfoods smoothie kits in two chef-crafted, Jamba-inspired flavors that can only be experienced via home delivery.

For a perfect mix of fruit flavors, the new Jamba x Revive Superfoods Tropical Strawberry smoothie is packed with mango, peach, banana, dark cherry, strawberry, and Vitamin-C-rich Acerola. Apple Matcha: The new Jamba x Revive Superfoods Apple Matcha smoothie blends together apple, banana, pineapple, broccoli, matcha, and lemon to create delicious apple and pineapple flavors with hints of greens and matcha.

Jamba x Revive Superfoods smoothies make a craveable and ready-to-blend option to enjoy at breakfast, lunch, dinner, or as a snack at any time of day. Each smoothie is ready in minutes – just add dairy or another liquid of choice, blend and enjoy.

"We're always seeking new and innovative ways to bring Jamba to the hands of smoothie lovers nationwide through our Global Channels and Licensing opportunities, and we're thrilled to work with Revive Superfoods to ship Jamba-inspired smoothie kits directly to customers' doors for the very first time," said Dave Mikita, president of global channels and licensing at Focus Brands. "Through this strategic offering, Jamba is more accessible to fans across the country – even those who don't live near a Jamba – and will be introduced to a new audience who haven't yet experienced the brand. Now anyone looking for a Jamba-inspired smoothie fix has the opportunity to enjoy."

Yousuf Soliman, CEO and Co-founder of Revive Superfoods added, "We are very excited to partner with Jamba on introducing new refreshing and delicious smoothies to our vast and growing smoothie-loving community. Revive has shipped over 10 million smoothies over the past 3 years and continues to be an innovative leader in bringing ready-to-eat frozen products to consumers nationwide."

Jamba x Revive Superfoods smoothies are available exclusively on ReviveSuperfoods.com . To celebrate the perfectly blended collaboration, Jamba fans who are new to Revive Superfoods can get their first box for 55% off using code REVIVEXJAMBA at checkout*.

*Valid for customers in the US only until December 31, 2022. Code is valid for new customers only. Code applies to any items on Revive Superfoods website. No restrictions.

About Jamba®

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. Jamba has more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jamba.com.

About Revive Superfoods

Revive Superfoods offers a wide variety of products that are healthy, delicious, affordable and ready in minutes. We take the hard work out of eating healthy. Everything on our menu is flash-frozen at peak nutrition to lock in nutrients, and they are perfectly portioned for convenience. The best part? Everything is delivered right to your door. We inspire people to Eat Better, Feel Better, and Be Better.

