Jamba Introduces a Burst of Flavor and Fun with the Launch of Two Boba Offerings

Jamba fans can now add Strawberry Bursting Boba and Sweet Tapioca Boba Pearls to their favorite Jamba menu items for a pop of extra flavor excitement

Additionally, boba is the first Jamba product launch to incorporate the brand's new marketing campaign, Just Gotta Jamba

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting on Tuesday, September 6, boba is popping on to Jamba menus nationwide. With two brand-new boba offerings, Jamba is adding an extra burst of flavor, fun, and customization to its full menu lineup, including the brand's beloved smoothies, bowls, and iced beverages. The boba launch is also the brand's first product announcement to incorporate the ethos of Jamba's new brand marketing campaign, Just Gotta Jamba.

Available in two crave-worthy and full-of-flavor varieties – Strawberry Bursting Boba, adding a burst of fruit flavor, and Sweet Tapioca Boba Pearls, for a little pop of subtle sweetness – guests can boost any Jamba menu item with boba for a limited time. From classic smoothies and iced beverages to beautiful bowls, the brand is whirling up a kaleidoscope of endless enticing new flavor combinations and menu mashups for guests to explore when they Just Gotta Jamba.

To ensure a next-level sensory experience, Jamba's Strawberry Bursting Boba and Sweet Tapioca Boba Pearls are smaller in size than traditional boba so that guests get a burst of flavor in every sip or bite. Bringing undeniable energy and upbeat vibes to any Jamba menu favorite, fans can remix their Jamba order with boba for a custom creation that's both delicious and exciting.

"Boba offers an all-new way for our guests to customize their Jamba experience and add even more flavor and fun to their favorite Jamba beverage or bowl – no matter how they want to Jamba," shared Danielle Fisher, Vice President of Marketing at Jamba. "We know our guests enjoy personalizing their Jamba orders, and we are so excited to see all the ways they enjoy boba for those times when they just gotta Jamba."

Fans eager to sip or scoop up a custom Jamba boba creation of their own can order the newest menu offering in-store at participating Jamba locations nationwide or through the Jamba app for in-store pick up or delivery straight to their door for a limited time starting September 6. To help Jamba fans explore endless new boba combinations, Jamba has created a new in-app menu category, Boba Favorites, for a quick view of fun and popular ways to add boba to Jamba's smoothies, bowls, and iced beverages, custom to each app user's previous Jamba orders. Jamba Rewards members can earn 2X points when they purchase from the Boba Favorites category on orders placed between September 12 and October 30.*

Just Gotta Jamba, Jamba's new brand marketing campaign, is coming to life for the first time through the launch of boba. Just Gotta Jamba was inspired by and created to celebrate the undeniable energy and upbeat vibes of Jamba store team members and guests, aimed at capturing the attention of Jamba's Gen-Z consumer by answering their craving for fun and convenient on-the-go smoothies, bowls, and snacks served up in a vibrant atmosphere that's in-step with their everyday. The Just Gotta Jamba ethos will come to life not only in in-store signage, but also within social, digital, and advertising assets and marketing materials for campaign launches, woven into operations and training materials, and – at the center of the brand – through Jamba's team members and the in-store guest experience.

For even more Jamba fun, Jamba lovers can sign up for Jamba Rewards for free at jamba.com/rewards or on the Jamba app. Jamba Rewards members get more with 50% off any smoothie with sign up, 50% off food on their second order, a free small celebratory smoothie on their birthday, and points earned on every single order.** Jamba Rewards members also have access to exclusive member rewards on items across our menu.**

*Valid to Jamba Rewards members on the jamba app, jamba.com or in-store 9/12/22 – 10/30/22. 2X Points valid on orders from the Boba Favorites category and will be applied to Jamba Rewards account following order. Offer not valid on customizations or modifications.

**Terms and conditions apply, see check out for details.

About Jamba®

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. Jamba has more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jamba.com.

