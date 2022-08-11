Jamba Whirls Up First Sip of Fall with Pumpkin Smash Smoothie

Starting August 16, Jamba guests can get their fall flavor fix with the return of Jamba's fan-favorite Pumpkin Smash smoothie

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Long before leaves start changing colors, the pumpkin crave kicks in and just in time, Jamba is blending up a fan-favorite, fall-flavored, blended fix to enjoy during the lingering warm weather. Starting August 16, Jamba's ultra-refreshing Classic Pumpkin Smash smoothie and Plant-Based Pumpkin Smash smoothie will return to locations nationwide for a limited time.

The return of Jamba's Pumpkin Smash smoothie is a refreshing way to kickstart the much-anticipated pumpkin season earlier than ever. While the weather is still warm, but the eagerness for fall begins to set in, Jamba's Pumpkin Smash smoothie is the perfect sip to satisfy any pumpkin craving, ahead of and during flannel season.

The Classic Pumpkin Smash smoothie combines Jamba's signature pumpkin spice blend, which features pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg, with 2% milk and frozen yogurt for a mouth wateringly delicious sip that tastes like fall in a cup. For a plant-based twist that's just as cool, creamy, and crave-worthy, the Plant-Based Pumpkin Smash smoothie blends oat milk and So Delicious Dairy Free oatmilk frozen dessert with the brand's pumpkin spice blend.

To keep Jamba Rewards members powered with pumpkin through everything, from soaking up the last of the summer sun to autumn pumpkin picking, Jamba is serving up medium Pumpkin Smash smoothies for the special price of $5 every Saturday and Sunday from August 27 through September 25, 2022.*

"We know Jamba fans eagerly await the return of Pumpkin Smash to fulfill their pumpkin fix long before the official start of fall," shared Danielle Fisher, Vice President of Marketing at Jamba. "The beloved pumpkin trend seems to come around earlier and earlier each year, but at Jamba it's never too early! With our Pumpkin Smash smoothies, we're able to provide a beverage that satisfies guests' cravings AND keeps them refreshed through the lingering days of summer and all fall long."

From August 16 until November 14, while supplies last, fans can sip on the superior pumpkin pick in-store at participating Jamba locations nationwide or through the Jamba app for delivery straight to their door or to order ahead for in-store pick up.

For even more ways to enjoy Jamba , fans can sign up for Jamba Rewards for free at jamba.com/rewards or on the Jamba app. Jamba Rewards members get more with 50% off any smoothie with sign up, 50% off food on their second order, a free small celebratory smoothie on their birthday (minimum 15 points to qualify), and points earned on every single order.**

Stay up to date with Jamba by following along on Instagram , TikTok , Twitter , and Facebook .

*Valid to Jamba Rewards members on the jamba app, jamba.com or in-store Saturdays and Sundays from 8/27/22 – 9/25/22 at participating Jamba locations. Offer valid on one medium Pumpkin Smash smoothie, in classic or plant-based. Must apply reward at checkout. Offer not valid on customizations or modifications.

**Terms and conditions apply, see check out for details.

About Jamba®

Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites. Jamba has more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as the Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan. For more information and to stay connected, follow @JambaJuice on Twitter and Instagram or visit jamba.com.

