Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
28.01.2022 01:53:23
James, 1st-timers Morant, Wiggins named All-Star starters
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James will return to Cleveland as an All-Star Game captain, and Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins are headed there as first-time selections.MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Warriors superstar Stephen Curry joined them Thursday as the other players voted as starters from the Western Conference. The starters from the East were Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid in the frontcourt, along with Atlanta’s Trae Young and Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan.James and Durant, as the leading vote-getters in each conference, will be the captains who draft players for the rosters for the Feb. 20 game in Cleveland. James, who began his NBA career with the Cavaliers in 2003 and led them to the 2016 championship during his second stint there, was chosen as an All-Star for the 18th straight time. He has been a captain every year since the league went away from the East vs. West format.Durant’s availability for the game is in doubt because of a sprained knee ligament. Fan ballots accounted for 50% of the vote, with a media panel and current players each accounting for 25%.Reserves for the game, voted on by the head coaches in each conference, will be announced on Feb. 3.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 James, 1st-timers Morant, Wiggins named All-Star starters 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes beenden Handel weit im Plus -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begaben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs, der jedoch letztlich in die Gewinnzone führte. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.