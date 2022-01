James Bond, Matrix Special Effects Firm Goes Public in $1.6 Billion SPAC Merger

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.One of Hollywood's most renowned special effects companies is jumping from the ones and zeros of coding The Matrix to the statistical frenzy of stock indexes.DNEG — whose visual creators have won Academy Awards for work on Tenet, Inception, and Blade Runner 2049 — announced Tuesday that it's combining with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to go public with a $1.6 billion valuation. The details are below (spoiler alert).Continue reading