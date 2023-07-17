|
17.07.2023 08:29:27
James Fisher And Sons Sees Modest Growth In HY Adj Operating Profit; CFO To Step Down
(RTTNews) - James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) said it expects underlying operating profit and operating profit margin from continuing operations for the six months ended 30 June 2023 to show modest growth compared to the same period in 2022, with the revenue uplift more than offsetting increased investment to strengthen core capabilities within the Group.
Group revenue from continuing operations in the period is expected to be 250 million pounds, representing growth of about 16% compared to the same period in 2022.
The company's expectations for the full year remain unchanged.
In a separate press release, James Fisher and Sons said that Duncan Kennedy plans to step down from his position as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director within the next twelve months.
The company noted that it has instigated a search for his successor and Duncan will remain in post until his successor commences to ensure an orderly handover.
