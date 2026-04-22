MercadoLibre Aktie
WKN DE: A0MYNP / ISIN: US58733R1023
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22.04.2026 18:46:32
James Hambro Dumps 28,000 MercadoLibre Shares Worth $55.2 Million
James Hambro & Partners LLP trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, according to an April 22, 2026, SEC filing.In its quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC filing) dated April 22, 2026, James Hambro & Partners LLP reported a sale of 28,631 shares of MercadoLibre, with the estimated value of the transaction at $55.23 million based on the average closing price from January through March 2026. The quarter-end value of the fund's position declined by $62.50 million, capturing both the share reduction and price performance.MercadoLibre, Inc. is a leading e-commerce and fintech provider in Latin America, leveraging a multi-platform ecosystem to drive digital commerce and financial inclusion across the region. The company’s scale, integrated logistics, and payment infrastructure create significant network effects and competitive advantages. MercadoLibre’s strategy centers on expanding its user base, deepening engagement, and broadening its financial services offerings to capture growth in underpenetrated markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu MercadoLibre Inc
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MercadoLibre veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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16.04.26
|Handel in New York: Schlussendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
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16.04.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt im Plus (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26