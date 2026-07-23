James Hardie Industries Aktie

James Hardie Industries für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0HGEC / ISIN: US47030M1062

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.07.2026 08:39:38

James Hardie Sees Rise In Q1 Results With Better-Than-Anticipated Net Sales

(RTTNews) - James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX, JHX.AX), a building materials company, reported a rise in the preliminary first quarter results.

Aaron Erter, CEO of James Hardie said: "Our first quarter results are expected to exceed our prior guidance, primarily as a result of better-than-expected sales in Siding & Trim. Siding & Trim net sales reflected strong sell-through and underlying demand for our products. Our performance in Deck, Rail & Accessories was driven by channel inventory normalization and sell-through that improved throughout the quarter."

For the three-month period to June 30 (first-quarter of fiscal 2027), the company expects net income of $102 million to $104 million. Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated to be $399 million to $407 million, higher than the earlier guidance of $354 million to $375 million.

James Hardie now projects net sales of $1.449 billion to $1.475 billion, better than the earlier guidance of $1.315 billion to $1.354 billion. The company now projects net sales of $846 million to $860 million from the Siding & Trim business, compared with the prior expectation of $758 to $781 million.

The company now anticipates net sales of $296 million to $305 million from the DR&A business, higher than the earlier guidance of $291 million to $300 million.

For fiscal 2026, James Hardie had posted net income of $62.6 million, with net sales of $899.9 million.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu James Hardie Industries PLC (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu James Hardie Industries PLC (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

James Hardie Industries PLC (spons. ADRs) 22,90 -3,38% James Hardie Industries PLC (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 29: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 29
18.07.26 KW 29: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.07.26 KW 29: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag bergab.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen