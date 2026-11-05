James Hardie Industries Aktie

James Hardie Industries ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0HGEC / ISIN: US47030M1062

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05.11.2026 23:29:46

James Hardie Swings To Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) on Thursday, reported net income for the second quarter of 2026, compared with a net loss in the same period last year, as higher sales and lower acquisition-related expenses boosted operating performance.

Net income reached $151 million, or $0.26 per share, compared with a net loss of $55.8 million, or $0.10 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales increased 24 percent to $1.428 billion from $1.155 billion, while gross profit climbed to $562.4 million from $378.7 million. Operating income rose sharply to $263.3 million from $12.5 million.

For the first six months of 2026, net income increased to $255.3 million from $6.8 million, while net sales rose to $2.746 billion from $1.918 billion.

The company reaffirmed its full-year fiscal 2027 net sales guidance of $4.990 billion to $5.133 billion and adjusted EBITDA outlook of $1.446 billion to $1.534 billion. However, it increased its free cash flow target to more than $650 million. For the third quarter, James Hardie expects net sales of $1.058 billion to $1.140 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $298 million to $320 million.

JHX is currently trading after hours at $27.97, down $0.69 or 2.41 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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