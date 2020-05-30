James Hodge Hyundai Offers Special Incentive for First Responders

MUSKOGEE, Okla., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In appreciation for all the dedication and hard work first responders put in serving the community, now more than ever, James Hodge Hyundai is offering a $500 bonus towards the lease or purchase of a new or unused Hyundai vehicle. Eligible professionals can take advantage of this incentive now through January 4, 2021.

To qualify for this offer, individuals must be active as a police officer, sheriff, sheriff deputy, correctional officer, state trooper, paid or volunteer firefighter, EMT/paramedic, 911 dispatcher or spouse of a first responder at the time of purchase or lease. Eligible individuals must provide verifiable proof of active service or employment. Buyers or lessees are subject to credit approval prior to signing.

This offer is not available on fleet vehicles and not combinable with Hyundai Circle plan sales. Service car rental and demo vehicles are ineligible for this promotion. For full details on the terms and conditions, interested individuals are encouraged to contact the dealership.

James Hodge Hyundai is home to more than 90 new Hyundai vehicles, including fan-favorites like the Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Kona and more. This family-owned and -operated dealership has been providing drivers in the Muskogee County area and the surrounding cities of Fort Gibson, Tahlequah, Eufaula, Tulsa and Sallisaw with Hyundai vehicle sales and automotive service for over 50 years.

Those interested in taking advantage of the First Responders Program can visit the dealership's website, https://www.jameshodgehyundai.com/. For a more personal interaction, interested parties can also speak to a sales representative directly via phone at 833-331-0067 or in person by visiting the dealership at 1330 North Main Street, Muskogee, OK 74401. The James Hodge Hyundai sales department is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

