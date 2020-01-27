James M. Lukenda Selected as AIRA Executive Director

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of the Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) announces that James M. Lukenda, CIRA, has succeeded Thomas A. Morrow, CIRA, as AIRA Executive Director effective January 1, 2020.

Jim is a long time AIRA member having joined the Association in 1989 and previously serving the AIRA membership as president, chairman, and as a board member. He has been the holder of AIRA's Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) certification since 1993.

Prior to joining the AIRA staff, Lukenda was a founding Managing Director at Huron Consulting Group (Huron), where he focused his practice on bankruptcy, litigation, and restructurings. He has significant experience representing debtors, lenders, secured and unsecured creditors, creditors' committees, and acquirers of assets in chapter 11 bankruptcies and out-of-court work-outs. Lukenda began his career as an auditor with Arthur Andersen & Co. (AA) in Washington, D.C. and concluded his tenure as a partner in AA's Corporate Recovery Services practice before moving to Huron. He received his BSBA cum laude from Georgetown University School of Business Administration.

"Jim is perfectly suited to lead AIRA, and AIRA is fortunate to have selected him as Executive Director," said Morrow, who, with his retirement, is concluding four years as the second Executive Director since AIRA's founding.

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org. For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-m-lukenda-selected-as-aira-executive-director-300993431.html

SOURCE Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors