James Murray joins Workfront as EMEA Managing Director

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workfront ®, the work management application platform for the enterprise, today announced that James Murray has been appointed the vice president and managing director of Workfront's operations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Murray brings 30 years of experience working in the technology industry and has spent the past two decades as a leader of high-growth companies in EMEA and APAC.

Murray will lead Workfront's expansion in EMEA, a strategic region for the business. He will be based in the company's regional headquarters in Basingstoke, UK.

Previously, Murray served as the EMEA GM for Splunk, provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, growing the team by more than 500% during his tenure, and leading the region through the company's IPO. He also held the position of EMEA GM for Acquia, a leading provider of cloud-based, digital experience management solutions. Prior to these roles he spent 12 years driving the strategic growth in Europe and Asia for Autonomy and Interwoven.

"Workfront is delighted to bring James Murray on board to lead our EMEA team as we set the stage for continued growth. James' proven track record for accelerating the expansion of SaaS companies in EMEA, combined with his focus on people and value, make him the ideal candidate to drive our business forward in the region," said Workfront CEO Alex Shootman . "His leadership will build on the strength of our talented team and power the growth of our enterprise customer base across EMEA and worldwide."

"Workfront has established itself as a pioneer and leader in work management for the enterprise and continues to define this new category," said Murray. "As MD for EMEA, I look forward to building on this success with the team and collaborating with Workfront's extraordinary customers and partners to lead a proactive and targeted growth strategy."

With full support from Workfront, James will continue his personal commitment as an advisor to Universities UK, working to tackle suicide and mental health issues through data analytics and early alert technology.

About Workfront

Workfront is the work management application platform for the enterprise, helping people do their best work so companies can thrive in a digital world. Workfront is built for people, effortlessly connecting teams and easily integrating into existing applications and systems. The ability to see, measure, and analyze critical factors such as resources, outcomes, and priorities keeps everyone on the same page, with a clear understanding of why their work matters. Workfront has helped thousands of companies successfully transform their businesses into modern enterprises that increase revenue, improve customer experiences, and reduce cost, including BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Fossil Group, TSB, and Trek. To learn more about how Workfront can help your team thrive, visit www.workfront.com.

Media contact

Rachael Head

rachaelhead@workfront.com

+44 (0) 1256 807 352

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-murray-joins-workfront-as-emea-managing-director-300996982.html

SOURCE Workfront