Jameson Irish Whiskey Brings Back Its Limited-Edition "Whiskey Trees" to Help Make the Holidays Festive and Bright

The world's number one Irish Whiskey invites fans to deck their halls this season with a table-top version of their popular whiskey trees made from Jameson's signature green bottles

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget putting leg lamps in your window this holiday season! Back by popular demand, Jameson Irish Whiskey has put a fun twist on its beloved whiskey trees – this time you can buy your very own for the first-time ever. Standing at three-feet tall with the warm glow of lit Jameson Original green bottles, Jameson Whiskey Table-Top Trees are the perfect addition to holiday décor – and won't leave pesky pine needles all over the floor. The updated and perfectly sized holiday offering provides consumers with more opportunities and places to spread cheer this year! Whether set on a bar top, coffee table, or kitchen counter, this unique offering is a surefire conversation starter made to stand out in any home and at every celebration.

"Holiday trees are often a festive symbol of seasonal gatherings that celebrate joyous times and a happy new year, and the Jameson Whiskey Table-Top Trees are our fun twist on this beloved tradition," said Kelly Suhr, Senior Brand Director, Jameson Irish Whiskey. "As a brand that believes in bringing people together to spark those moments of connection this holiday season, we are giving consumers the opportunity to trade in tangled tree lights and instead invite friends and families to raise a glass this holiday with Jameson."

Jameson Whiskey Table-Top Trees also make for a must-have gift of the season for everyone on your list – from your friend who has it all, to the host with the most – no returns or re-gifting necessary.

Each Jameson Whiskey Table-Top Tree comes with 19 empty Jameson Original bottles that easily slide into a pre-lit stand to become the perfect centerpiece to gather around. And while these glass bottles are empty, each tree comes with a full bottle of Jameson Black Barrel for a limited-edition holiday bundle available for purchase on ReserveBar.com, beginning November 17, while supplies last.

Once assembled, friends and family can raise a toast with any one of the seasonal cocktails from the world's number one Irish Whiskey, including the Crimson Cranberry, Merry Berry or Apple Cider Punch – easily batched and served at any large gathering. To discover more Jameson Black Barrel recipes, check out jamesonwhiskey.com/en-us/cocktail-recipes .

