Jamie Dimon, Banking Crisis Action Hero?

Now that contagion fears are subsiding somewhat, more stories of the white-knuckle decision-making behind closed doors as banks foundered across the nation are starting to surface.At the center of them is 67-year-old JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon, the only remaining boss at a major investment bank who weathered the 2008 global financial crisis. Back then, JPMorgan was the third-largest U.S. bank by assets. Now it is the biggest of them all.