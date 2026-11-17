One big debate in investing right now, and a cause of concern for some economists, is the question: "Will the U.S. dollar keep its status as the world's top reserve currency?" Many Americans who go about their daily business, like shopping for groceries or other household goods, might not think much about this. But it's important.

In the background of everyday life, Americans benefit from a unique privilege: Many countries around the world want to use and hold our currency. The U.S. dollar is the most popular reserve currency for central banks and governments around the world. According to Federal Reserve data, as of 2024, 58.5% of total global foreign exchange reserves were held in U.S. dollars. The euro was in a distant second place, making up about 19%, followed by the Japanese yen at 5.6%.

There's been some debate about whether this will continue. What if the U.S. dollar becomes less popular than other international currencies? What if America has a government debt crisis and investors flee American assets? What if the world loses confidence in America?

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