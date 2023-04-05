|
Jamie Dimon Dishes on Banking Crisis in Annual Shareholder Letter
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.America's shadow Treasury Secretary would like you to check your inbox.On Tuesday, JPMorgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon released his annual letter to shareholders and, like every year, it's more of a manifesto than a greeting card. As big banking's longest-tenured chief executive and the only leader who knew life at the helm before the 2008 financial crisis, Dimon unsurprisingly had plenty to say -- and fingers to point -- about the banking industry's current turmoil. Consider this the SparkNotes.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
