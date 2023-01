Jamie Dimon Is Closely Watching These 4 Risks to the Economy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As CEO of the biggest bank in the U.S., JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE: JPM) Jamie Dimon provides a valuable perspective on the U.S. and global economy. In the bank's recent earnings release, Dimon said that the U.S. economy remains strong and that consumer and business spending is healthy.In recent months, however, Dimon has laid out four challenges that could impact the global economy, and the bank's business as a result. Here they are.The first economic headwind Dimon cited was ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the war in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions imposed on Russia. Dimon noted in his letter to shareholders last April that this war could have long-lasting ramifications on geopolitics.Continue reading