Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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12.08.2026 23:00:00
Jamie Dimon Just Issued a 9-Word Warning to Stock Investors. Here's What History Says Comes Next.
Jamie Dimon oversees the largest bank in the U.S., serving as CEO and Chairman of JPMorgan Chase for the last 20 years. That gives him a front row seat to the financial markets, and he's never been shy about sharing what he sees with the investment community at large. When he has something to say, it's worth paying attention to.Dimon recently shared some insights about the current market environment that should give investors pause. With valuations for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) stretched, Dimon shared a warning that the market is in a precarious position.These nine words explain the added risk in today's stock market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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