Alliance One International Aktie
WKN DE: A14V40 / ISIN: US0187723012
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03.08.2026 13:26:00
Jamie Dimon Just Made a Bold Call on the Future of the Stock Market. History Says Investors Should Make This 1 Move
Is now a good time to invest in the stock market? According to Jamie Dimon, the answer is no. The CEO of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) said in an interview last week that geopolitical tensions and a highly valued market are issues, and while he might consider some stocks if they were a "great investment," he wouldn't invest broadly in the stock market.Here's what investors should do.JPMorgan Chase is coming off a record quarter with outstanding performance. Revenue increased 27% year over year to a record $58 billion, and net income rose 41% to $21 billion. JPMorgan Chase stock shot up and is sitting at a high of $354 per share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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