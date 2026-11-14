JPMorgan Chase Aktie
WKN: 850628 / ISIN: US46625H1005
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14.11.2026 13:34:00
Jamie Dimon Just Said 5 Words Blocking Outside AI Agents From JPMorgan Accounts: "You Don't Want Rogue Agents." Here's Why That Security Stance Matters for JPM and Its Tech Rivals.
Agentic AI is often described as the next wave of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. With AI agents, people can use AI to automate various tasks for them, at work and in their personal lives. A prominent recent example is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which made a big splash in September with the launch of Muse, its personal AI agent.
Meta's Muse is designed to help people offload some of their everyday online tasks, like sending emails, filling out forms, booking travel, and even shopping. It reached the rare milestone of 10 million downloads after only 40 days on the market and was widely praised for its ease of use and making agentic AI "real" for consumers. If users give permission and access to their banking and credit card data, Muse can even help people with financial tasks and managing money, like setting a budget, negotiating bills, or canceling unwanted subscriptions.
But what if banks don't allow Muse (or other AI agents) to connect to their customers' accounts? There are cybersecurity and liability questions involved with allowing people to use AI agents for sensitive financial tasks like managing a bank account, trading stocks, or making credit card payments. Not every bank is on board with this.
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Analysen zu JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|14.10.26
|JPMorgan Chase Halten
|DZ BANK
|13.10.26
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.10.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.09.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.10.26
|JPMorgan Chase Halten
|DZ BANK
|13.10.26
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.10.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.09.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.26
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.05.26
|JPMorgan Chase Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.04.26
|JPMorgan Chase Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.04.26
|JPMorgan Chase Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.10.26
|JPMorgan Chase Halten
|DZ BANK
|13.10.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.09.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.26
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|JPMorgan Chase & Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.10 Shs
|38 220,00
|0,00%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|313,80
|1,29%
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