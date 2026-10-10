Alliance One International Aktie

Alliance One International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14V40 / ISIN: US0187723012

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10.10.2026 12:27:00

Jamie Dimon Revealed 1 of the Biggest Risks to JPMorgan Chase, and This Stock Could Benefit

With a market capitalization of almost $900 billion, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is the world's largest investment bank by a wide margin. Chief executive officer Jamie Dimon has been at the helm for over 20 years, successfully steering the bank through the global financial crisis, the European debt crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many other economic shocks.

In a letter to shareholders released in April, Dimon named cyber risk as one of the biggest threats to JPMorgan, primarily because artificial intelligence (AI) is laying the foundation for increasingly sophisticated attacks. He reiterated his stance in an interview with Bloomberg last Tuesday but said cyber risk has increased tenfold since his letter, following the release of Anthropic's Mythos AI models, which can autonomously uncover vulnerabilities in any corporate network.

Cybersecurity stocks are soaring this year as investors price in much higher demand. SentinelOne (NYSE: S) developed a holistic AI-powered platform called Singularity, which protects enterprises from top to bottom. Its stock is still one of the cheapest in the industry.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. 297,35 0,61% JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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