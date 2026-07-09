JPMorgan Chase Aktie
WKN: 850628 / ISIN: US46625H1005
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09.07.2026 11:55:00
Jamie Dimon Said the Clarity Act's Stablecoin Rules Will "Blow Up" the System. JPMorgan Chase's June 29 Position Paper Explains Why.
The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (Clarity Act) continues to draw its fair share of skeptics as it moves through the arduous process of becoming law. One of the most vocal critics is Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), who has argued that some of the legislation's stablecoin rules could "blow up" the system.So what is it about stablecoins that the traditional banking industry doesn't like?It's not that Jamie Dimon is against the concept of stablecoins, which are simply "digital dollars." After all, JPMorgan Chase has already experimented with tokenized deposits, programmable money, and other innovations made possible by decentralized finance (DeFi). The growing consensus is that stablecoins can enable faster payments, shorter settlement times, and more streamlined cross-border money flows.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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