Alliance One International Aktie
WKN DE: A14V40 / ISIN: US0187723012
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21.07.2026 15:44:00
Jamie Dimon Says AI Has Already Cut 30% to 40% of Jobs in Some JPMorgan Units. Here's What It Means for the Bank's Margins.
On the July 14 earnings call, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon disclosed that artificial intelligence (AI) has already eliminated 30% to 40% of headcount in some of the bank's units. In the same breath, he tempered any hope that this would translate into fatter profits, warning that "you don't uniquely benefit from AI." That single sentence, more than the job-cut figure, is the one investors should study. This is not a pilot program. JPMorgan is spending nearly $20 billion on technology this year, runs close to 1,000 AI use cases across functions from fraud detection to back-office processing, and now has roughly 150,000 of its more than 300,000 employees using an internal large language model every week. The headcount reductions Dimon described are the visible output of that investment: Real efficiency, applied at an industrial scale, already reshaping how the bank operates.Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase. Image source: JPMorgan Chase & Co.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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