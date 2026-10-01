Alliance One International Aktie
WKN DE: A14V40 / ISIN: US0187723012
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01.10.2026 14:00:00
Jamie Dimon Says Hyperscaler AI Spending Could Hit $1 Trillion Next Year, Adding 1% to GDP Growth Each Year. Here's Why That Boom Also Worries Him on Inflation.
JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon is not only one of the most-followed big-bank CEOs but also one of the most-followed thinkers on markets and the economy. His annual letters spark strong interest among investors and economists, much like Warren Buffett's letters were closely followed by the financial community.
We are past earnings season, so the big market story these days is the rise in long-term bond yields, which have risen throughout the summer and prompted the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates for the first time since mid-2023.
The move in bond yields has certainly concerned investors. Here's what Dimon had to say on the matter at the recent 11th annual J.P. Morgan India Conference.
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