Jamie Dimon Says the U.S. Economy May Be Headed for a Recession -- Here Are 2 Top Index Funds to Buy Now and Hold Forever

JPMorgan Chase has flourished since Jamie Dimon became CEO in 2006. The company survived the financial crisis of 2008 and has gone on to become the largest bank in the world by market capitalization. Not surprisingly, Dimon has earned a reputation as a fount of financial wisdom, which makes his recent warning all the more concerning.Earlier this month, Dimon told CNBC that serious economic headwinds -- high inflation, rising interest rates, and Russia's war in Ukraine -- would probably "put the U.S. in some kind of recession six to nine months from now ." He also noted the global economy would likely suffer the same fate.Those concerns have already hit the stock market hard. The S&P 500 delivered its worst first half since 1970 this year, and the broad-based index is currently about 20% off its high.