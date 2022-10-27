|
27.10.2022 11:09:00
Jamie Dimon Thinks a Recession is Inevitable -- Here's How To Use It to Your Advantage
Regular reports and commentary circulating this year all hint that the economy is headed for recession. As the U.S. and world economies find themselves in this limbo between ennui and catastrophe, one billionaire CEO spoke about what he thinks might be in store for the economy in the coming months. Jamie Dimon is the CEO of the banking giant JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), and his expertise in the world of finance gained from over four decades of experience gives him some level of wisdom about the current economic situation. That wisdom is telling him with some certainty that a recession is coming (if not already here).This assertion is nothing new nor necessarily unique, especially in the economic environment we find ourselves in today. But Dimon's comments, offered at a conference in London, differ somewhat in that he presented some specificity and reasoning to back up his claim. Continue reading
