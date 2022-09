Jamie Dimon Thinks Fintechs Like Plaid Have an Unfair Advantage. Now, JPMorgan Is Doing Something About It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are very few chief executive officers that the market pays attention to more than Jamie Dimon, the esteemed leader of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), the largest U.S. bank by assets. So, as Dimon has intensified his calls on the growing competition from rival fintech companies, and at times what he calls their "unfair" advantages, investors may have been worried about the future of more traditional banks. But Dimon over the years has also vowed to fight hard, especially in the increasingly competitive world of payments.Now, the longtime CEO seems to be making good on that promise with JPMorgan's recent fintech acquisitions. Let's take a look at these recent acquisitions and how they could help the bank ward off competition from the likes of large fintech payment processors like Stripe and Plaid .Banks are long past just making loans and collecting deposits. The large players like JPMorgan are now big investment bankers and wealth management players, and are lurking behind the scenes in the payments industry. Continue reading