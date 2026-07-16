JPMorgan Chase Aktie

JPMorgan Chase für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850628 / ISIN: US46625H1005

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16.07.2026 19:36:00

Jamie Dimon's JPMorgan Chase Just Posted 86% Growth in Equities Trading Revenue and Raised Its Full-Year Net Interest Income Guidance to $105.5 Billion

Investors had lofty expectations heading into second-quarter bank earnings reports, and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) rose to the occasion.On July 14, JPMorgan Chase reported adjusted earnings per share of $6.14, nearly $0.30 ahead of Wall Street consensus estimates. Adjusted revenue of $52.4 billion also topped estimates by over $2 billion. The stock rose 2.5% on the day.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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