JPMorgan Chase Aktie
WKN: 850628 / ISIN: US46625H1005
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10.07.2026 09:58:00
Jamie Dimon's JPMorgan Kicks Off Bank Earnings July 14. Here's the One Number to Watch.
Bank earnings season has a traditional starting gun, and it goes off Tuesday, July 14, when JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) reports second-quarter results before the market opens. As the largest U.S. bank, sitting on trillions of dollars in deposits and loans, JPMorgan sets the tone for its own stock and for the sector behind it.There will be plenty to sort through: trading revenue, investment-banking fees, loan losses, the size of the buyback. But one line matters more than the rest for where the stock goes next.That line is net interest income.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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