Jamie Dimon's Retirement Timeline "Isn't 5 Years Anymore." Is JPMorgan Chase Stock a Buy?

Under CEO Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) has displayed prudent cash management and a fortress balance sheet, which propelled it into becoming the largest bank in the U.S. by asset and market capitalization.There have long been questions about a succession plan at JPMorgan Chase , but Dimon has repeatedly brushed them off, saying retirement was always five years away. His tone changed though during the bank's latest Investor Day event earlier this month when Dimon said the timetable for retirement is "not five years anymore."With Jamie Dimon's retirement now more a reality in the next several years, is the bank stock still a buy? Let's find out.