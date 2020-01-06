Jamie G. Smith is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LAKELAND, Fla., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie G. Smith is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Achiever as the Founder and Certified Personal Trainer at FiT Fusion Premier Health & Fitness.

An advocate for healthy living, Mrs. Smith's mission is, "to provide the tools and techniques necessary to build physical and mental strength in a positive environment for individuals." Knowledgeable in building exercise programs, circuit training, core training, posture, and injury prevention, Mrs. Smith has 6 years of experience in the fitness industry.

Prior to entering the fitness industry, Mrs. Smith worked for GEICO for 16 years until she became ill. She took a leave of absence and began learning more about her illness, guiding her to start her journey in fitness. This passion inspired the opening of her fitness center, where she could share the benefits of physical fitness with her community as a Certified Personal Trainer and Wellness Coach.

Since its opening in 2015, FiT Fusion Fitness strives to provide their clients with an enhanced quality of life, offering services that promote positive physical lifestyle changes and spiritual wellness training. FiT Fusion Fitness provides the citizens of Polk County, Florida, with expert athletic training, weight loss, rehabilitation, beginner, youth, pre-natal, post-natal, weight gain, endurance, bodybuilding and group training services. Cherishing a holistic approach to fitness, FiT Fusion Fitness believes in maintaining a balance between the three major areas of wellness: mind body and soul, offering comprehensive wellness services designed to create this balance. FiT Fusion Fitness is accredited by the Better Business Bureau.

Mrs. Smith attended Florida Southern University, earning a bachelor's degree. She has earned the following certifications: Personal Trainer, United Trainer Association, Health & Fitness, Sports & Exercise Nutrition, and Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED.

Mrs. Smith is an esteemed member of the National Association of Professional Women, National Physique Committee, and National Association of Women Business Owners.

Mrs. Smith dedicates this recognition to her husband and business partner, Troy, and her daughter, Kymberlee.

