Jamie Schulze Named Executive Director by SWAIA's Board of Directors

SANTA FE, N.M., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is pleased to announce that Jamie Schulze (Northern Cheyenne/ Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate) has been appointed to the position of SWAIA's Executive Director. Since 2019 Schulze has been employed by the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, initially as SWAIA's volunteer coordinator, later as Director of Operations and most recently as Interim Executive Director.

"It is a great honor and a privilege to be appointed Executive Director, said Schulze, and it is a great responsibility. I will take my mandates from the board of directors and SWAIA artists. My intention is to create continuity within the organization and to be an ally and partner with our artists and visitors to ensure that the Indian Market experience is the best it can be."

Schulze grew up in Montana and has lived in New Mexico for 28 years. Prior to working for SWAIA, she and her husband created and operated The Bavarian Lodge and Restaurant in Taos Ski Valley for over 20 years.

"Since Fall of 2022 as Interim Executive Director, Jamie has demonstrated leadership through open communication with artists, the staff, volunteers, local government, and supporters. She strategically worked with her team to get the organization up to date and in compliance with audits. Her extensive experience in the hospitality and tourism industry and knowledge of SWAIA and the artists will put the organization on a strong path forward," said SWAIA board Chair Stephine Poston (Pueblo of Sandia).

This year the Santa Fe Indian Market returns for its 101st year on August 19 and 20, 2023, on the Santa Fe Plaza. All of the major events: the Best of Show Ceremony, the Indigenous Fashion Show and the Native American Clothing Contest will be presented– alongside the world's best Native North American juried artists, food vendors, music and performance stages, and panel discussions with Native American thought leaders.

ABOUT SWAIA:

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a non-profit organization supporting Native North American art and culture. SWAIA creates economic and cultural opportunities for Native North American artists by producing and promoting the Santa Fe Indian Market— the largest and most prestigious Native art event in the world. Since 1922; SWAIA has cultivated excellence and innovation across traditional and non-traditional art forms— developing programs and events that support, promote and honor Native North American artists year-round. swaia.org

