Janice Abbott re-appointed to CMHC Board of Directors for another three years

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), today announced the re-appointment of Janice Abbott to the CMHC Board of Directors for a term of three years.

First appointed to the Board of Directors in 2017, Ms. Abbott has acted as Chair of the Board's Affordable Housing Committee, which has a mandate to assist the Board in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities with respect to CMHC's housing activities insofar as to ensure effective implementation and delivery of the Corporation's housing related mandate, including the National Housing Strategy.

Ms. Abbott also sits on the Board's Corporate Governance and Executive Committees. Please visit cmhc.ca to read her full bio.

Quotes:

"I am pleased to announce the re-appointment of Janice Abbott to the Board of CMHC. Her passion, experience and knowledge has been instrumental in our government's work towards achieving of housing affordability for all Canadians." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for CMHC.

"I'm very grateful to have Janice continue to be part of our Board of Directors. She has first-hand experience in the delivery of housing for persons that are most directly impacted by affordability and exclusion in their communities. Janice has a tremendous impact on the overall governance and direction of CMHC and in helping define how we want to better serve Canadians moving forward and execute on our important commitments." – Derek Ballantyne, Chair, CMHC Board of Directors

