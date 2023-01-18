Janssen and Global Partners to Discontinue Phase 3 Mosaico HIV Vaccine Clinical Trial

LEIDEN, THE NETHERLANDS, (January 18, 2023) – The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, together with a consortium of global partners, today announced the results of an independent, scheduled data review of the Phase 3 Mosaico study (also known as HPX3002/HVTN706) of Janssen’s investigational HIV vaccine regimen. The study’s independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) determined that the regimen was not effective in preventing HIV infection compared to placebo among study participants. No safety issues with the vaccine regimen were identified.In light of the DSMB’s determination, the Mosaico clinical trial will be discontinued. Participant notifications and further analyses of the data are underway. Throughout the trial, study investigators have ensured that any individuals who contracted HIV received prompt HIV treatment and care.“We are disappointed with this outcome and stand in solidarity with the people and communities vulnerable to and affected by HIV,” said Penny Heaton, M.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head, Vaccines, Janssen Research & Development, LLC. “Though there have been significant advances in prevention since the beginning of the global epidemic, 1.5 million people acquired HIV in 2021 alone, underscoring the high unmet need for new options and why we have long worked to tackle this global health challenge. We remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing innovation in HIV, and we hope the data from Mosaico will provide insights for future efforts to develop a safe and effective vaccine. We are grateful to our Mosaico partners and the study investigators, staff and participants.”About the Phase 3 Mosaico StudyMosaico, a Phase 3 study of Janssen’s investigational HIV vaccine regimen, began in 2019, and completed vaccinations in October 2022. The study included approximately 3,900 cisgender men and transgender people who have sex with cisgender men and/or transgender people, who represent groups and populations vulnerable to HIV, at over 50 trial sites in Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Poland, Puerto Rico, Spain and the United States.The study evaluated an investigational vaccine regimen containing a mosaic-based adenovirus serotype 26 vector (Ad26.Mos4.HIV) administered during four vaccination visits over one year. A mix of soluble proteins (Clade C/Mosaic gp140, adjuvanted with aluminum phosphate) was also administered at visits three and four.The Mosaico DSMB analysis, based on the data available to date, indicated that the regimen does not protect against HIV and the study is not expected to meet its primary endpoint. No safety issues with the vaccine regimen were identified. In light of this, the study will be discontinued, and further analyses are underway.The DSMB’s determination follows the primary analysis of the Phase 2b Imbokodo study, which was announced in August 2021 and found that a similar investigational HIV vaccine regimen did not provide sufficient protection against HIV in a population of young women in sub-Saharan Africa. The investigational vaccine regimen used in the Imbokodo study was found to have a favorable safety profile.The Mosaico study was led by a global public-private partnership including the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN), the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC), and Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. Since 2005, Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. has been participating as a sub-grantee in the NIH-supported Integrated Preclinical/Clinical AIDS Vaccine Development (IPCAVD) program under grants AI066305, AI078526, AI096040 and AI128751 (Principal Investigator, Prof. Dan Barouch).Johnson & Johnson’s Commitment to HIVJohnson & Johnson has been committed to the fight against HIV for decades, playing a key role in bringing nine therapeutics to people living with HIV and continuing to drive innovation in HIV prevention and care.In January 2021, the dapivirine ring, a discreet long-acting HIV prevention method specifically developed for women by the International Partnership for Microbicides (IPM) and based on Janssen’s compound, was recommended by the World Health Organization as an additional prevention choice for women with a substantial chance of contracting HIV as part of combination prevention approaches. In July 2021, Zimbabwe became the first country to approve the use of the dapivirine ring among women ages 18 and older, with South Africa following suit in March 2022. Additional regulatory decisions are pending.Johnson & Johnson also works with vulnerable communities on the frontlines of the HIV epidemic, and has supported collaborative initiatives like the DREAMS Partnership in sub-Saharan Africa, the MenStar Coalition, and the New Horizons Collaborative.To learn more about Johnson & Johnson’s commitment to combatting HIV, please visit jnj.com/hiv.About Johnson & JohnsonAt Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities, and forward progress. That’s why for more than 135 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest diversified healthcare products company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body, and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science, and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & JohnsonAt Janssen, we’re creating a future where disease is a thing of the past. We’re the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, working tirelessly to make that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart. We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: Cardiovascular, Metabolism & Retina; Immunology; Infectious Diseases & Vaccines; Neuroscience; Oncology; and Pulmonary Hypertension.Learn more at http://www.janssen.com and follow us at http://www.twitter.com/JanssenGlobal and www.twitter.com/JanssenUS. 